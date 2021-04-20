Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 35,785 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 112,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.