Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,062. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.