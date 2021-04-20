Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,177. The company has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

