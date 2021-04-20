Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.07. 17,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

