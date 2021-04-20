Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 699 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.81. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

