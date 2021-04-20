Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.

About Kewpie (OTCMKTS:KWPCY)

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, and egg spreads, thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

