Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Down 34.9%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s share price dropped 34.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 2,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock has a market cap of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

