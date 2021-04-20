KeyCorp Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.
PEG opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $63.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
