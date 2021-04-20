KeyCorp Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

PEG opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $63.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

