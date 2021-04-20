KeyCorp Weighs in on MYR Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.