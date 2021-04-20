Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Investec started coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

