Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Decreased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,737 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

KMB stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $142.53. 49,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,531. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

