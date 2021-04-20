Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Shares Up 2.7%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.84 and last traded at $142.74. 85,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,221,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

