Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 58,109 shares during the period. Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 627.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

