Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.45.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

