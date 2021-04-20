Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

