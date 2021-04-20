Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 512,721 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $15.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

