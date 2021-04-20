Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.91% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:K traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.55.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock worth $7,060,196 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

