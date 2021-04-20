Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kirby worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,559,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 3,890.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 267,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

