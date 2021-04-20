Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$77.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$95.00 to C$77.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.19% from the company’s current price.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.91.

Shares of KL traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.38. 536,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,370. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.86.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

