KIWIGO Trading Up 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 76.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 58.8% higher against the US dollar. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.04 million and $75,770.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00272273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.98 or 0.00671459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.71 or 0.99803147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,163,759 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

