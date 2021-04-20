KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $55.99 or 0.00101998 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 23% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $435.89 million and $15.51 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

