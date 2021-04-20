Klaytn (KLAY) Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $6.06 billion and $85.72 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00272342 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.58 or 0.00934716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00661358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,505.16 or 1.00300040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,020.31 or 0.88789050 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,549,503,952 coins and its circulating supply is 2,456,202,510 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

