Klever Price Down 16.3% This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $266.28 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klever has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

