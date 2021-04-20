KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) were up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

