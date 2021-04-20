Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,296 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knoll by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Knoll by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

