Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.62 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $350.37 million and $23.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00004941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.85 or 0.00434869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00169073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.07 or 0.00205313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007823 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,422,405 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars.

