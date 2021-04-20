Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) fell 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.19. 8,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 282,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Kraton alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kraton by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.