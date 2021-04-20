Krios (GIG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $118.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Krios has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $118.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00251553 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

