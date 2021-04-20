KuboCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. KuboCoin has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $1.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuboCoin has traded up 146.7% against the dollar. One KuboCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KuboCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00270135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.80 or 0.00926337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.58 or 0.00654122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,836.48 or 1.00324244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuboCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuboCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuboCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.