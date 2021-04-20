Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

