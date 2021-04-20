Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 730,779 shares.The stock last traded at $28.57 and had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $21,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 547,852 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after acquiring an additional 390,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $11,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

