Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 3% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.17. 8,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 329,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $440,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $506,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,389,574 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

