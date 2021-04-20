L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the quarter. L Brands accounts for about 2.7% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,406,000 after acquiring an additional 315,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

LB stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 71,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,838. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

