L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $208.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

