L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $209.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.26.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.