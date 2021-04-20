Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.85. 121,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,486. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.08. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$18.53 and a 12 month high of C$40.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
