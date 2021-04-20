Lake Street Financial LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The firm has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

