Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 650 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 36,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa by 21.9% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

