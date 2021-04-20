Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $621.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.00.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

