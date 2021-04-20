Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.00.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $621.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $586.71 and a 200-day moving average of $497.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.