Lambda Market Capitalization Tops $122.73 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $122.73 million and $25.59 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00068650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00092315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.51 or 0.00655091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00047051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

