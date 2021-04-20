Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 320,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.90. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $131.96 and a 12-month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.