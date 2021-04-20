Landbox (LAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $948,179.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $948,179.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,792,116 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.