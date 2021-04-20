Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg Acquires 2,000 Shares

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 115,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

