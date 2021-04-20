Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and traded as low as $12.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 42,419 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $316.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

