Lantz Financial LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

