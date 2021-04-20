Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

