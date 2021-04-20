Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Lazard worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $22,742,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $4,864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 4,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 359,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Argus raised their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

