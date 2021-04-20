LBRY Credits 24-Hour Volume Tops $387,372.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $93.05 million and $387,372.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00275853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,533.01 or 0.99451746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.22 or 0.00890457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00628646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

