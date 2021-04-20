LBRY Credits Trading Down 13.3% This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $101.28 million and approximately $409,014.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

